Filey school children hit the target with their Global Goals
Children at Filey Church of England Nursery and Infants Academy have planted trees in a bid to meet two Global Goals as part of their geography fieldwork.
In 2015, world leaders agreed to 17 Global Goals which aim to create a better world by 2030, by ending poverty, fighting inequality and addressing the urgency of climate change.
The school has focused on goal 11 ( sustainable communities ) and goal 13 ( climate action ).
Year two children, ably assisted by teachers Adam Jackson and Vicky Beaumont, conducted fieldwork in Filey to assess which areas would be most suitable to plant new trees.
After extensive research, they decided that Glen Gardens would be the most suitable location.
They then wrote letters to Roger Burnett, Scarborough Borough Council’s environmental officer, to request permission.
Permission granted, the youngsters have replanted several small trees and will look after them until they’re ready to be moved to Glen Gardens in the autumn term.
The school also donated money to their partner school in Freetown, Sierra Leone so they too could join with the project and plant new trees to improve their local area.