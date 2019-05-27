Filey Lifeboat called to help yacht with engine problems

A recently-purchased yacht travelling from Grimsby to Sunderland which had developed engine problems, led to Filey RNLI crew being called out on Sunday evening.

At 7.40pm, Humber Coastguard requested the launch of Filey’s all-weather Mersey class lifeboat, Keep Fit Association, to the 25 foot yacht, Sallie Forth, with two persons on board, which had a developed engine problems about seven miles east of Filey and requested assistance in view of the strong winds and moderate seas which had made sailing challenging.

Less than nine minutes after the alert, the lifeboat launched with coxswain/mechanic Neil Cammish in command and Matthew Wilkins, Gary Wilson, Ian Butler, Tom Barkley, Jules Macauley and Sarah Scrivener as crew.

After the lifeboat arrived on scene some 20 minutes later, it was decided to tow the yacht to Scarborough to allow the crew time to sort out the engine problem.

Initially, the yacht was taken towards the lea of the land to make the passage much smoother for the yacht’s crew. Both boats arrived in Scarborough just after 10pm.

The lifeboat was back in Filey by about 11pm

John Ward, Filey Lifeboat press officer said: The yacht crew did the right thing to ask for assistance. There has been a strong off-shore wind blowing all day and the swell was quite noticeable.

"Hopefully, they will have their engine fixed quite soon to enable them to continue their journey. Many thanks to all the volunteer lifeboat crew who attended."