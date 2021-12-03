Fan-tashe-tic effort by Brid fundraisers

The Mo Team Brid Boro members have raised almost £8,000 for the Movember Foundation.

The local lads, 36 in all, grew their moustaches and walked/ran/cycled certain routes and distances to raise money for the Movember Foundation.

The Mo Team Brid Boro members, captained by Ryan Wilson, set themselves an initial target of £5,000.

However, following their exploits covering more than 3,600 kilometres, the group has raised £7,960 so far with at least two more charity pots to come in and a football match which has had to be rearranged due to snow.

Ryan said: “Basically I starting raising money for Movember five years’ ago.

“I visited friends at university and while having a shave I left a silly moustache.

“My friends asked me if I was doing it for Movemeber.

“From that I looked into the charity and thought it was something I could be passionate about.

“Each year since then I have seen more and more of my friends, and the local lads that I play footie with, starting to take part. Last year we had a team of 11 raising money for the Movember Foundation and we brought in around £1,600.

“This year, I stepped it up and asked people directly if they wanted to take part and thankfully, this November, managed to get 36 of us to join forces.

“Everyone grew moustashes and took on biking and walking distance challenges.

“Our current total stands at £7,960 and we should go over £8,000.

“We did have a charity football match planned but it had to be cancelled due to the heavy snow.

“Hopefully we can rearranged the match sometime in Janaury on a Sunday.”

Go to tinyurl.com/yc3aaz7y to find out more about the team’s fundraising.