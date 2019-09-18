Family services on offer at school site

Bridlington families can now access services from a new purpose-built £2.2m family centre which has been built as part of the Hilderthorpe Primary School development.

The new Bridlington Family Centre has replaced an existing children’s centre that was demolished during the redevelopment.

Ashley Grimshaw (early intervention team manager), Ann Colling (children's centre team leader),Councillor Julie Abraham, Hollie Morrison (children's social carer team manager for the Bridlington area).

The new facilities include a nursery, activity rooms, conference and meeting space, along with staff accommodation.

The building incorporates the former children’s centre and is one of 18 centres across the East Riding, offering a range of activities and services for children and their families.

The centres are open to anyone living in the East Riding who is pregnant or who is caring for a child up to the age of nine – this could be a mum, dad, carer, grandparent, foster carer or childminder.

Councillor Julie Abraham, portfolio holder for children, young people and education, said: “At a time that many local authorities are closing children’s centres, I am delighted that we have been able to find capital resources to improve our offer even further for East Riding families and children.

“The work that our centres do to provide early help and information is crucial to giving children a strong, stable start in life.”