Family presents cheque to Bridlington RNLI crew members
Members of the Bridlington Lifeboat crew recently welcomed Shiela Headland and her family who presented the RNLI team with a cheque for £250.
The presentation was in memory of of her late husband Martin, who was a life-long supporter of the RNLI and had a particular fondness for Bridlington Lifeboats. An RNLI spokesman said: “As a charity independent of Government, your generous support matters more than ever in meeting the costs of saving lives at sea.
“Our volunteer lifesavers give their time for free, but they need training, well-maintained equipment, lifeboats and shore facilities.”
Crew members Andy Rodgers, Daryl Ashby, Richard Pockley, Joff Pearson, Jordan Harrison and Sarah Berrey received the cheque on behalf of the station.