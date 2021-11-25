Family presents cheque to Bridlington RNLI crew members

Members of the Bridlington Lifeboat crew recently welcomed Shiela Headland and her family who presented the RNLI team with a cheque for £250.

The presentation was in memory of of her late husband Martin, who was a life-long supporter of the RNLI and had a particular fondness for Bridlington Lifeboats. An RNLI spokesman said: “As a charity independent of Government, your generous support matters more than ever in meeting the costs of saving lives at sea.