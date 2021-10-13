Family fun planned at Spooky Sewerby

Staff at Sewerby Hall and Gardens have created a packed programme of fun activitties for all the family during October half term.

From Saturday, October 23 until Hallowe’en on Sunday,October 31, people can explore the Halloween Spooky Gardens and find the various spooky characters.

On Sunday, October 24, there will be Weird Wildcats Webs and other spooky crafts from 10.30am to 2.30pm – a chance to create chilling critters and design dreadful decorations in a bewitching beasts and bauble bonanza session.

Monday, October 25 will see a Rusticus Lantern Making Workshop from 10.30am to 3pm. Join the medieval man of the woods, John Forrester, as he shares the secrets of withy lantern making.

On Tuesday, October 26, a chance to join the outdoor Rusticus Lantern Adventure, between 11.30am and 3.15pm.

On Wednesday, October 27 there will be a Spooky Magic Day and Face Painting, from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Professor Bubbles will be awaiting, for his spectacular spooky magic show.

On Thursday, October 28, there will be a Rusticus Ghost-Hunting Adventure, from 11.30am to 3.15pm. Bring torches and lanterns, strong footwear and dress for the weather in this fun atmospheric adventure suitable for all the family.

Friday, October 29 will feature Halloween Crafts from 11am to 3pm.

Get ready for Halloween and create spooky trick or treat bags in the Orangery.

Saturday, October 30 will again be a Spooky Magic Day and Face Painting, from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Visitors are encouraged to pre book as places will be limited in the Orangery.

On Halloween itself (Sunday, October 31), the week will be rounded off by a Rusticus Wizarding Adventure from 11.30am to 3.15pm.

Visitors can also download the Love Exploring app, and enjoy the brand new Love Exploring Halloween Dance Trail, from Saturday, October 23 to Sunday, October 31.

Discover more about Halloween with spooky dancers and their Halloween Quiz.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager of Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “This is a wonderful programme of spooky, fun and educational events, and we look forward to a great half term week, leading up to Hallowe’en itself!”