Family Fun Day planned at Sewerby Hall and Gardens this coming Friday

The Family Fun Day is included in the standard admission fee to Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

The event, from 11am to 3pm, will be a perfect opportunity to get outdoors with family and friends.

There will be a wide range of activities including giant inflatables, a climbing wall, face painting and a range of sport and play.

Activities will include:

○ Active Coast Nerf Zone

○ Active Coast Slacklines

○ Active Coast Dance area

○ Active Coast pop up tennis and Volleyball.

There will also be a free fall slide; a penalty shootout area; and a Bootcamp inflatable.

Also in attendance will be land art with James Brunt; Humber Drums; the local NHS Foundation Trust; East Riding Leisure Bridlington demonstrating CPR; and East Riding Libraries with summer holiday activities.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “This will be a great day out, and we are looking forward to hosting this Active Coast event!

“We advise visitors to book online in advance to guarantee admission to what is bound to be a popular day out.”