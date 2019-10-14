Fallen tree upcycled into venue artwork

New panels of art have been crafted at Sewerby Hall and Gardens from a storm-damaged tree.

The venue commissioned wood carver Allen Stichler to transform the wood from the monkey puzzle tree which fell in the severe weather of March, 2018 into new wood panels which are on display in the gardens at the venue.

He has completed seven panels so far, with another seven to go.

He is likely to be working on site until November, weather permitting.

Allen is aiming to be on site at Sewerby Hall and Gardens from Sundays to Wednesdays over the next few weeks, weather permitting, and visitors will be able to see him at work as he works on the panels.

Another monkey puzzle tree has been planted to replace the fallen one.

Facility manager Marie Gascoigne said : “Like everybody else, we were devastated by the loss of the famous monkey puzzle tree last year, and we said at the time that we would try to use some of the timber from the tree to enhance our parkland.

“I am delighted that we have been able to commission Allen, who is doing a stunning job to perpetuate the memory of the tree, and at the same time to make our gardens look even more stunning.”

Allen Stichler added : “It’s been a privilege and a pleasure to work on timber with such a prestigious history, ensuring that, after the tree fell victim to the high winds, it will continue to be a feature of Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

“By incorporating wildlife and quotes, I hope visitors will reflect on the words and feel uplifted, and aware of their beautiful surroundings.

“The visitors to Sewerby Hall and Gardens have been enthusiastic throughout the process and have been both supportive and interested in its development from the start; thanks to all of them and the Sewerby Hall and Gardens staff for making it all so enjoyable.”