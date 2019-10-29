Fair attraction at Brid Spa

A Craft Fair, held at Bridlington Spa on Saturday and Sunday 19 and 20 October, was hailed a success after hundreds of people turned out to check out the wares on offer.

The event, organised by Dippy Design Gifts, saw crowds visit the venue’s Gallery Suite to look around the 30 craft and hand-made stalls.

Vikki Knight-Waller of Carmen Interiors. NBFP PA1942-11d

Saturday was particularly busy as people who attended the line dancing event decided to pop in to peruse the excellent items up for grabs.

Diane Pawson, at Dippy Design Gifts, said: “The Saturday was really busy with the Gallery Suite packed with people.

“The weekend went well and we have planned four weekends next year at the Gallery Suite.”

Visit www.dippydesignsgifts.co.uk to find out more about the craft fairs organised by Dippy Design Gifts.