'Extremely humbling to see the level of support from small community,' says Bridlington CYP as centre reopens

Bridlington CYP has reopened after closing it's doors due safety concerns.

The committee made the “difficult decision” to close the centre, on Gypsey Road, for safety concerns due to “threats of violence and arson” after a number of travellers set up an encampment on Saturday evening.

Humberside Police served a notice for travellers to leave Bridlington CYP playing fields on Tuesday.

The notice was issued on Tuesday and police said: "A notice has been served under Section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, to the travellers encamped on the playing fields on Gypsey Road in Bridlington, directing them to leave within an appropriate time-period.

Centre Manager, Damien, has confirmed this morning that the traveller have left the site and Bridlington CYP is "pleased to be back open as of today."

The centre issued a statement on their Facebook page this morning thanking the local community for all the support.

It said: "The clubs committee would like to pass thanks for all the support we have had from local public and media outlets. It is extremely humbling to see the level of support from our small community.

"We must also thank the local councillors who supported us throughout the time and Humberside Police who worked closely with us over the last few days to ensure that we can now reopen.

"The site has now been vacated and we thank those that have moved for leaving the site in a tidy condition.

"After all the troubles over the last few days we didn’t get chance to thank Hunters Bridlington for the charity fun day they put on Sunday. Raising money for both ourselves and the Nikki Waterhouse Trust. We are extremely grateful for their support and enjoyed working with them.

"Moving on, this Saturday we have our Sponsors and Supporters evening at the centre. We would like to invite all those that have previously supported the club as well as anyone looking to get involved or just see what we are doing at Bridlington CYP."