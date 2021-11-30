Exhibition decks Sewerby Hall to reveal Victorian Christmas customs

The house at Sewerby Hall and Gardens is now in its festive finery.

The venue is now hosting its popular exhibition entitled The Making of Christmas.

The exhibition shows how the Victorians adopted some ancient customs and grafted on some of their own to create what is now our idea of the perfect version of festive activites.

Curator Janice Smith explains: “The idea of Christmas evokes scenes of jolly old Santa and perfectly wrapped presents; a cosy room with a log fire burning brightly; a scented fir tree laden with baubles and twinkling lights; Christmas dinner; crackers; Christmas cards from all your friends; a kiss under the mistletoe and so on, yet have you ever considered who put all these ideas together?

“This exhibition will give you the answers.”

A spokesman added: “The house is open at weekends only during the winter season, from 11.30am to 3.30pm. Admission is £3.80 for adults and £2.70 for children.

“A family ticket costs £12.

“The grounds and the cafe will close each day at 3.30pm during the Sewerby Winter Woodland extravaganza from 3-23 December.