Evening Stax-ed with soul classics

Bridlington Spa’s magnificent main ballroom will for the fourth time host a classic soul and Motown night with All Shades of Soul 4 on Saturday, November 30.

Soul sounds from the 1960s, 70s and 80s and the hits of the Motown, Stax, Atlantic and Philadelphia International labels will play from 8pm to 1am.

The evening will also provide a second “bonus” Northern Soul room, featuring some of the UK’s premier DJs and residents from the ECSC Bridlington Weekender – playing original 45s of Northern to current floor fillers.

A spokesman said: “Bridlington Spa’s fantastic facilities will once again be the perfect setting for this popular night that captures the energy and entertainment that comes from soul and Motown music.”

Visit www.bridspa.com tp purchase tickets.