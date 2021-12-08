Emmanuel Church sees more families attending services following the launch of ‘Godly Play’ area

The Bishop of Hull, the Rt Rev Alison White, opened and blessed the new space at a special service earlier this month.

Children and families are flocking to a Bridlington church thanks to a new initiative in Sunday morning worship.

Emmanuel Church on Cardigan Road has created a ‘Godly Play’ area – giving children aged 3 to 12 the chance to explore the bible story for themselves through engaging story telling and sensory activities.

Emmanuel Church on Cardigan Road has created a 'Godly Play' area, giving children aged 3 to 12 the chance to explore the bible story for themselves through engaging story-telling and sensory activities.

Rich Townend, assistant curate at Emmanuel, introduced the idea of Godly Play and is thrilled by how it has taken off.

He said: “Godly Play puts children and their spirituality at the heart of the life of the church.

“It has brought so much joy to our Sunday mornings to see Emmanuel emerge from the pandemic with several new children and families regularly joining with us to worship.

“There are so many headlines about church attendance in decline.

“It’s exciting to be part of something that paints a different picture.

“We have so many people to be grateful for. It takes time and effort to get something like this off the ground, and we are thankful to all of the people who have donated money to purchase the resources, or been crafty and made things for the room. We are also grateful to KRP Carpets and Vinyls.