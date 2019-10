Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire in Bridlington.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service were called at 12.35pm to the incident on Promenade.

Image: Paul Atkinson

It is believed that the fire is in the area of Buzz Bingo and Pizza Bee, opposite Fort Terrace.

Three fire engines are in attendance and the road is currently closed.

Humberside Police are also at the scene and confirmed it is "supporting Humberside Fire and Rescue, who are dealing with a fire in the area".