Electric car charging point added to facilities at Sewerby Hall and Gardens as venue enters its winter season

Sewerby Hall and Gardens has now entered its winter period, which means free entry to the grounds until October 22, and then again from November 1 until March 25, 2022.

Electric car owners can now charge their vehicle at the venue.

Visitors can download the Hubsta app from the App Store or Google Play for free, and charging for is free for registered users.

A spokesman said: “The Clock Tower Cafe and the zoo are open daily, offering opportunities to see the new baby llama; Pickle the handreared new baby penguin; and Rosie, the world’s oldest Humboldt penguin.

“The house itself is open at weekends, including the exhibition, ‘A Brief History of Underwear’, looking at how women’s bodies in particular have been manipulated into shape over the years by means of underwear, through the corset, bustle, girdle, brassiere and crinoline.

“Visitors can download QR codes in the house, zoo, and gardens to hear talks by the education officer and the curator, and to see films, and hear talks by the zookeepers.”