East Yorkshire Foodbank is looking to attract a volunteer helper at Bridlington Community Hub on Wednesday afternoons

The foodbank is hoping to attract a person to help out at the Community Hub on Marshall Avenue during Wednesday afternoons.

The role includes meeting clients and giving out food parcels to those facing food poverty.

They also will have informal chats with clients over a cup of tea to discuss their situation and signpost to further support.

A spokesperson at the foodbank said: “You will be working in a small team.

“Any interested party must be a good listener and appreciate the importance of confidentiality.

“They will need experience of working with the public, must be able to lift bags and medium size boxes full of food, and be able to use the internet confidently.”