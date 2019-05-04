East Riding waste and recycling team is finalist in National Recycling Awards

The waste and recycling team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council is a finalist in the prestigious National Recycling Awards 2019.

The team, which manages the collection and recycling of residents’ household rubbish, has been nominated for Team of the Year in the public/third sector category.

It is the third year running the council has reached the final in the Team of the Year category at the annual awards.

The National Recycling Awards honour achievements in the UK recycling industry. Nominees in other categories this year include Marks & Spencer, Aldi and Costa Coffee.

The council’s waste and recycling team has been recognised for achieving the highest recycling rate of any council in the country for two years running.

Thanks to the support of East Riding residents, the council was able to recycle, reuse or compost 64.5% of all household waste in 2017/2018. The national average was 44.8%.

The team was also recognised for projects including a successful Metal Matters scheme which increased the recycling of metal packaging in residents’ blue bins, and an electrical goods amnesty in which residents donated 1.2 tonnes of unwanted electrical items for recycling and reuse.

Our dedicated bin crews – which last year managed to still empty all bins despite extreme weather during the ‘Beast from the East’ – were also recognised.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “I’m really pleased our waste and recycling team has once again been nominated for this national award because they are extremely dedicated to improving recycling in the East Riding.

“But we wouldn’t have been shortlisted without the continued support of East Riding residents, who always get behind our projects and together we have become the best recyclers in England.”

The winners of the National Recycling Awards will be announced at a ceremony in London on Thursday 27 June.

The annual National Recycling Awards are run by Materials Recycling World (MRW), the UK’s leading publication and website on the waste and recycling industry.

Corin Williams, editor of MRW, said: “The National Recycling Awards recognise the innovation, hard work and commitment of the UK resources and waste industry.

“Year after year, our sector provides an essential service to every household and business, and develops new technologies to capture the value in secondary materials and prevent waste in the first place.”