East Riding ticket holder claims £1m lottery win

A claim has been made on the £1 million lottery win by someone in East Riding of Yorkshire.

Today, Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, has announced that someone has made a claim in relation to the £1,000,000 prize from the Lotto draw on March 6, 2019.

The local lottery winner had until September 2 (yesterday to claim the prize).

It has been confirmed that the ticket was bought in the East Riding of Yorkshire and the claim is currently going through the process of validation.

The winning ticket matched five main numbers and the bonus ball in the Lotto draw - when the winning numbers were 2, 12, 15, 43, 46, 53 and the bonus ball was 17.

Unless the winner of a major National Lottery prize opts to take full publicity and signs an agreement to that effect, no further information can be released about their win.