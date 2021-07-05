East Riding residents urged to dig in and join RNLI Garden event

The RNLI is seeking homegrown heroes in East Yorkshire to hold fundraisers in their gardens between June and September. Photo courtesy of the RNLI

The charity is seeking homegrown heroes in East Yorkshire to hold fundraisers in their gardens between June and September.

There are several ways to raise funds with an RNLI Gardens event.

Peter Emmett, RNLI head of engagement, said: “If you have a garden in full bloom why not host an RNLI Open Garden?

““By opening your green spaces to locals, friends and family in exchange for a small donation, you could help our charity to raise vital lifesaving funds.

“Whether you have the brightest blooms or the plumpest pumpkin, it could be your time to show off! Alongside hosting an RNLI Gardens event, you could also consider putting on refreshments or home baked goods or selling cut flowers and crops from your vegetable patch.”

For people who would like to take part but don’t want to open their garden to the public, there’s also the opportunity to host an RNLI Garden Party.

Mr Emmett added: “An RNLI Garden Party is a private event where the host can invite their friends and family round for a celebration and ask for donations in return. Additional funds could be raised through quizzes, cake sales and other fun fundraising activities.”

Funds from hosting a garden party or open garden could provide a valuable lifeline to the RNLI:

£30 could pay for a lifeguard’s First Aid training

£33 for a volunteer crew member’s sea-going wellies

£100 could help fund water safety sessions for children