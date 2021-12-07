East Riding residents still have time to apply for a Household Support Grant

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is reminding eligible households that there’s still time to apply for a Household Support Grant.

The council has received in excess of 3,500 applications for the grant, but is aware that many eligible households are still yet to apply.

The funding will target and prioritise support for the following:

○ Households with children, where the applicant meets the criteria to entitle a child to free school meals

○ Households who are entitled to council tax support and have been identified as in fuel, food and water poverty

○ Households who have a heating and water allowance in their financial assessment for adult care

○ Households in receipt of housing benefit and classed as in support accommodation

○ Households entitled to universal credit and identified as losing the £20 temporary uplift

The closing date for applications is Friday, December 24.

Visit eastriding.entitledto.co.uk/home/start to use the council’s online benefit eligibility checker. It’s free to use and anonymous.

Councillor John Holtby, deputy leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council with responsibility for corporate services, said: “We have received thousands of applications for the Household Support Grant and there’s still time for eligible households to apply, so don’t miss out. Apply before 24 December 2021.”