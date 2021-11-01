East Riding pupils miss more than 1 million school days due to Covid, Department for Education figures show

Department for Education figures show pupils across the East Riding of Yorkshire missed the equivalent of 1.2 million days of in-person education between January and the end of March for coronavirus related reasons – 59% of all possible school days. Photo: PA Images

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said the pandemic has caused massive disruption in England and warned schools across the country are “not out of the woods yet”.

Department for Education figures show pupils across the East Riding missed the equivalent of 1.2 million days of in-person education between January and the end of March for coronavirus related reasons – 59% of all possible school days.

In the autumn term, 247,618 days were missed for this reason, meaning youngsters were absent for 1.5 million school days over the two terms – equating to roughly 37 per pupil.

The figures include state-funded primary, secondary and special schools in the area.

Children across England were sent home to self-isolate when coronavirus cases were detected in the autumn.

But for the majority of the spring term, students – except children of key workers and vulnerable pupils – were told to learn remotely amid the national lockdown.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL, said: “Covid has caused widespread educational disruption across the country, but the impact hasn’t been uniform.

“Unfortunately, there is still a very high level of disruption taking place this term and we are not out of the woods yet.”

A DfE spokeswoman said the vaccination programme and adherence to public health advice has put schools in a better position than the last academic year.