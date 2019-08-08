East Riding of Yorkshire Town Crier Michael Wood named Britain's Best Ambassador

East Riding Town Crier Michael Wood has still got plenty to shout about after narrowly missing the title of Champion Crier at the Loyal Company of Town Criers British Championship in Darlington.

Michael was beaten into second place on the competition podium after losing out on the title by half a point.

However, he was thrilled to be awarded the next two important prizes – Best Dressed Town Crier and Best Ambassador. These titles are for town crying presentational skills off the podium.

Michael’s attire of green frockcoat, black breeches and a tri-corn hat adorned with peacock feathers caught the eye of the judges who said his striking livery was ‘well fitting, not over-fussy and looked historically correct’ adding: “With Poldark popular on the television it was pleasing to see Michael carry off a similar look.”

His livery was created with the help of seamstress Pat Ferguson, a volunteer at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, which has a number of period costumes on display.

Michael, a former soldier who has been the East Riding town crier for 22 years, was particularly proud to win the award of Best Ambassador.

He said: “Part of my remit is not solely to shout information at people but to talk to them as well.

"Giving people my time and engaging in conversation is a vital part when acting as an ambassador for East Riding of Yorkshire.

“To represent both where I was born and where I live is an honour.

"It is also a privilege to be able to do this outside the East Riding, such as Darlington. The aim of course is to tempt folks to visit our fabulous region and enjoy what we have to offer, which I have to say is always worth shouting about!”