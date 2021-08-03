East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s children’s services is moving in right direction, says Ofsted

Eoin Rush, director of children, families and schools at East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The comments were made in a recently published letter by Ofsted following a second focused visit by inspectors to the council’s children’s services following the inadequate judgement received in March 2020.

Since that judgement, senior leaders have been working with Ofsted, the Department for Education and other partners to ensure improvements to the service would be implemented quickly and effectively.

During the two-day visit, which took place in May, inspectors said: “The council and its partner agencies are committed to facilitating the changes required to ensure that services for vulnerable children are effective.

“Additional investment has been made to support the improvement plan, and additional scrutiny is ensuring a clear line of sight throughout the council.

“Practice standards have been established within children’s services to provide clearer expectations about the quality of the service.

“Senior leaders have an accurate understanding of where improvements have been achieved and are realistic about the on-going challenges that remain.”

Ofsted also noted need for further improvement which included:

○ The quality of children’s plans, to consistently reflect actions required and expectations of families

○ Management action to address drift and delay in child in need and child protection planning

○ The inclusion of multi-agency child exploitation meeting recommendations in children’s plans to facilitate timely actions to reduce risk

○ The quality of the letter before proceedings, so that families are clear about concerns and what needs to be achieved to avoid court proceedings being instigated.

Eoin Rush, director of children, families and schools at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “I welcome the findings of the inspectors who have recognised the good progress we have made within this service area.

“Staff across children’s services have worked incredibly hard, while also dealing with the challenges of Covid-19, to make sure the improvement plan, which we put in place in March last year, continues to be implemented in a timely and effective manner.