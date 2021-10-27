East Riding of Yorkshire Council launches Household Support Grant scheme to support struggling families during winter

To help ensure fairness of applications and access to the grant across the winter for those who need it, East Riding of Yorkshire Council will implement the Household Support Grant as a discretionary scheme and make awards over two periods.

The Household Support Grant Scheme is funded from one-off central Government funding announced on Thursday, September 30, and enables local authorities to provide financial support to households most in need over the winter months.

The scheme will run to March 31, 2022, or until funding has been fully spent.

The funding will prioritise support for the following:

○ To support households with children, where the applicant meets the criteria to entitle a child to free school meals

○ To support households who are entitled to council tax support and have been identified as in fuel, food and water poverty

○ To support households who have a heating and water allowance in their financial assessment for adult care

○ To support households in receipt of housing benefit and classed as in support accommodation

○ To support households entitled to universal credit and identified as losing the £20 temporary uplift

○ To support households entitled to universal credit and in the latest assessment period, have limited capacity to work.

Councillor John Holtby, deputy leader of the council, said: “I’m delighted that the council is able to provide financial support to local households most in need over the winter months through the Household Support Grant Scheme. The grants will help residents meet daily needs such as food, utilities and other essentials.”

Visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/living/emergency-assistance for more details.

More information and applications can be made by clicking hereHouseholds may also contact their nearest food bank where they require emergency support.