East Riding Leisure Bridlington pool temporarily closed yesterday due to lack of sodium hypochlorite
The swimming pool at East Riding Leisure Bridlington had to temporarily close yesterday morning (Monday, August 16) due to a lack of sodium hypochlorite.
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 8:35 am
There is currently a national shortage of sodium hypochlorite which is widely used in both commercial and residential swimming pools.
An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “We have been informed that there is a national issue with the supply of sodium hypochlorite.
“This has resulted in delays to deliveries, which has meant we have had move our stock around between our leisure centres.
“There was a brief closure at East Riding Leisure Bridlington until we could move supplies into place to see us through until the next delivery.”