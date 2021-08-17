East Riding Leisure Bridlington pool temporarily closed yesterday due to lack of sodium hypochlorite

There is currently a national shortage of sodium hypochlorite which is widely used in both commercial and residential swimming pools.There is currently a national shortage of sodium hypochlorite which is widely used in both commercial and residential swimming pools.

There is currently a national shortage of sodium hypochlorite which is widely used in both commercial and residential swimming pools.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “We have been informed that there is a national issue with the supply of sodium hypochlorite.

“This has resulted in delays to deliveries, which has meant we have had move our stock around between our leisure centres.