East Riding County Choir to perform a special Christmas concert at Bridlington Priory.
The East Riding County Choir, which takes its membership from across East Yorkshire, will be performing a special Christmas concert at Bridlington Priory.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 10:14 am
The concert will be held on Thursday, December 16 from 7.30pm. Entry to the concert is free. The doors open at 6.30pm.