East Coast Churches and Community Music Festival programme returns after Covid lay-off

The first event will take place at Bridlington’s Emmanuel Church. Photo: Google Maps

The first event will take place at Bridlington’s Emmanuel Church on Saturday, December 4 – starting at 2pm.

The concert will feature the Ad Hoc Singers, The Staxton Singers and Knot Another Choir.

Entry to the event is free and the organisers are asking people to be respectful and also wear a mask.

This will be followed on Sunday, December 5 when the East Coast Festival Chorus and Band invites people to join them at Emmanuel Church at 2.30pm.

They then perform at Reighton Village Hall on Thursday, December 9 at 7.30pm and Christ Church in Bridlington on Thursday, December 16 from 7pm.

Entry is free for these concerts and there will be a voluntary donation collection for the ECCCMF charity.

On Sunday, December 19 the chorus and band will be appearing at the closing service of St John Burlington Methodist Church Festival of Nativity, starting at 4pm.

A spokesman for the programme said: “We are delighted to be back, be it with a restricted programme of performances.

“The first event is a day of celebration of choral singing.

“Each choir is offering a varied programme of choral music. So come along and enjoy the afternoon.

“Our festival chorus started rehearsing in October and we have put together a programme of Christmas music for all to enjoy. We have assembled an ensemble of comprising 13 instrumentalists who will be supporting the production.

“After much discussion our trustees have decided that it would be unwise to hold the Festival of Schools’ Music Making as a live concert.

“Some of the schools have agreed to submit videos of their choir and music groups and we are planning to play these at our Three Choir Concert and our Festival of Christmas Music and Song performances.

“Our Young Musician of the Year competition is going ahead but online this year.