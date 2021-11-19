Driffield Show to be held over two days next year

East Riding’s own Atkinson Action Horses will be the big attraction in the main ring at the show.East Riding’s own Atkinson Action Horses will be the big attraction in the main ring at the show.

East Riding’s own Atkinson Action Horses will be the big attraction in the main ring at the show.

The Atkinson Action Horses team has spent more than 20 years training horses and riders for both films and TV programmes.

With credits from Poldark, Victoria, Peaky Blinders, The Living and the Dead and Hippopotamus – it is guaranteed this elite team has at some point invaded people’s screens.

The fearless team of stunt riders will be performing their unique display on both days of the 146th show amongst a packed timetable of equine excellence that everyone now associates with the event.

Cheryl Lynch, society manager at the Showground said: “it is particularly gratifying to be able to welcome a local performer whose attendance at the show is due to sponsorship received from local company Woolley and Parks.

“It’s continued support ensures that we can continue to provide show visitors with the high calibre of entertainment that they have now come to expect.”

Tickets are now available and to celebrate the launch of the 2022 show, organisers have introduced an early bird ticket, saving £4 on adult entry and £9 on a family ticket.