Double bingo win within an hour sees player take home £7,680
Lightning struck twice for one lucky bingo player to the tune of £7,680 on Wednesday (October 13).
The Bridlington resident completed a full house playing the same bingo board on the same amount of numbers and called on two different games an hour apart at Regal Bingo.
She first decided to play one of the venue’s linked interval games just prior to the main bingo and took away just under £800.
Shortly afterwards, the player decided to join the last of two National Live Interval games and bagged herself a further £6,890.
Nikki Henshall, director, said: “We are so very happy for one of our customers to have this fantastic win.
“It’s the icing on the cake for us, and a great bonus for her with Christmas just around the corner.”