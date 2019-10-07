Donation station to support hospice

The Tesco store in Bridlington is holding a donation drive in aid of Saint Catherine’s until Sunday, October 13.

There will be a ‘Donation Station’ in the store where people can drop off bags containing clothing, bric-a-brac, jewellery, accessories, shoes, handbags, belts, DVDs and books. All the items collected will be sold in Saint Catherine’s shops to raise essential funds for patient care.

Donovan Copley, Tesco community champion, said: “We are looking forward to seeing lots of customers bringing in their donations and we are proud to support Saint Catherine’s in this way.”

The fundraising event coincides with Hospice Care Week.

In the picture are hospice fundraiser Lisa Craven, store manager Giles Baugh and community champion Donovan Copley.