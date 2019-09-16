Doggie Freedom Day on the beach

Dog owners in Bridlington are getting ready for Doggie Freedom Day – the date they will be allowed with their pets on the South Beach after the summer season.

All Bridlington dog owners are welcome, together with their pets, to come along to Ritchie’s Cafe on the South Shore at 10am on Tuesday, October 1, to join a celebration of the opening of the whole of the South Beach.

A spokesman said: “Bacon or sausage sarnies will be on sale. The proceeds will going to the Wish Upon a Star charity which supports children with terminal illness.

“There will be a supply of free sausages for all dogs who can make it along.”