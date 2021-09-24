Diversions in place next month as new water supply is installed at junction of West Crayke and Airedale Drive
Part of Airedale Drive, between the junction of West Crayke and number 2 Airedale Drive, is set to be closed to traffic from Monday, October 11 for the installation of a new water supply.
The alternative route for traffic affected by the road closure will be via West Crayke, Bransdale Road, and Airedale Drive.
The diversion route will be signed at the time of closure and the work is expected at last around five days.