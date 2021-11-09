Display of fun on the cards at Bridlington Central Library until the end of November
A selection of humorous postcards from WW1 and WW2 is on display at Bridlington Central Library in King Street until the end of November.
A spokesperson said: “These little pieces of card sent to the troops from their loved ones would be pinned up in the huts and trenches of World War 1 and in vehicles and on the walls of the NAFFI in World War 2 – anywhere they could be read and chuckled at.
“The importance of wartime comic postcards cannot be overestimated. They lightened the darkness and boosted morale.
“These were sent home from the troops to their families. They were handmade in France and Belgium and were expensive to buy.
“By far the most popular postcards were comic postcards sent from the soldiers to their families and those bought in this country and sent to the soldiers serving abroad.”