Display of fun on the cards at Bridlington Central Library until the end of November

People can take a look at the psotcards at Bridlington Central Library.

A spokesperson said: “These little pieces of card sent to the troops from their loved ones would be pinned up in the huts and trenches of World War 1 and in vehicles and on the walls of the NAFFI in World War 2 – anywhere they could be read and chuckled at.

“The importance of wartime comic postcards cannot be overestimated. They lightened the darkness and boosted morale.

“These were sent home from the troops to their families. They were handmade in France and Belgium and were expensive to buy.