Dickinson’s Real Deal day at Bridlington Spa set to be a ‘bobby dazzler’

TV presenter and antiques expert David Dickinson.

Hit antiques show Dickinson’s Real Deal, presented by David Dickinson, is returning to Bridlington and looking for local people to cash in their antiques.

Dickinson’s Real Deal is currently one of the most popular daytime shows on ITV and regularly watched by more than a million people.

The show’s team will be at The Spa on Saturday, October 23 between 8am and 5pm, and members of the public canbring their antiques and collectables along to be valued.

Back for a 17th series, the presenter and antiques expert and various independent dealers are travelling around the country looking for some more bobby dazzlers brought in by members of the public.

As usual Mr Dickinson will be keeping an eye on the deals and giving advice about whether to take the dealers’ cash or gamble at auction.

However, the final decision lies with the contributors and it’s up to them to decide which option is the Real Deal!

Mr Dickinson said: “It’s great to bring the show back to Bridlington! People of Bridlington come along and get the Real Deal.

“It’s always great to bring the show on tour and where better to start than a town with such great history.”

A spokesman at Bridlington Spa added: “The doors are open to the public at 8am and anybody can come and bring their valuables to be assessed.