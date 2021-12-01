‘Design the Mayor’s Christmas Card’ competition won by Bay Primary School pupil Amelia
Bridlington Town Council has revealed the winner of its popular Christmas card competition.
Bridlington Town Mayor, Councillor Liam Dealtry, had the pleasure of surprising the three prize winners of the ‘Design the Mayor’s Christmas Card’ competition.
A spokesperson said: “All the entries were amazing but the winner was Amelia Waines from Bay Primary School.
“She won a £50 Argos voucher and a family ticket to the Spa Pantomime along with the fact that her design will be printed onto the mayor’s official Christmas card.
“In second place was Oscar Quat from Quay Primary. He won a £30 Argos voucher
“Third place was claimed by Evelyn Irvine, who is also from Quay Primary. She won a £20 Argos voucher.”