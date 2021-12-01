‘Design the Mayor’s Christmas Card’ competition won by Bay Primary School pupil Amelia

Bridlington Mayor Liam Dealtry with Christmas card design winner Amelia Waines from Bay Primary School.

Bridlington Town Mayor, Councillor Liam Dealtry, had the pleasure of surprising the three prize winners of the ‘Design the Mayor’s Christmas Card’ competition.

A spokesperson said: “All the entries were amazing but the winner was Amelia Waines from Bay Primary School.

“She won a £50 Argos voucher and a family ticket to the Spa Pantomime along with the fact that her design will be printed onto the mayor’s official Christmas card.

Bridlington Town Mayor Cllr Dealtry is pictured with Oscar Quat from Quay Primary who claimed second place.

“In second place was Oscar Quat from Quay Primary. He won a £30 Argos voucher

“Third place was claimed by Evelyn Irvine, who is also from Quay Primary. She won a £20 Argos voucher.”