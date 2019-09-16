Design a Lego library to win family prize

East Riding Libraries are encouraging local residents to take part in a competition being run right across the UK to invite people to get creative and build their ‘library of the future’ out of Lego.

The competition is run by CILIP, the library and information association, and the most innovative and inspired entry will win tickets to Legoland Windsor and £500 for their local library.

The winning Lego library will be selected by TV personality Bobby Seagull (star of BBC Two series Monkman and Seagull’s Genius Guide to Britain) and will be announced during National Libraries Week (7-12 October).

Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for tourism, culture and leisure at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “I hope that schools in the East Riding will get involved in this great competition, and also children and young people can have a go at home.”