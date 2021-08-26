David’s life as a diver regaled in new book

David Adamson is pictured with his book Taking The Tide Where It Serves.

David Adamson, 70, has released a book of his memoirs entitled ‘Taking The Tide Where It Serves’.

His autobiography tells how he served an apprenticeship in engineering before deciding it wasn’t for him, embarking on an adventure underwater.

Mr Adamson’s adventures around Bridlington include salvaging scrap metal from wrecks, sinking his own boat, and a near-death experience when became entangled in a trawl net in 180ft of water.

The book also it describes interactions with the local fishermen, many of whom are mentioned, and how they also became involved in the early days of oilfield diving in the North Sea. Diving was intended to be a short-term thing to make the deposit on a house and turned into 40 years in the industry.

The book is interspersed with anecdotes and amusing tales of the people he met along the way, characters, who come alive with their witty asides and darkly comic humour.

His life of adventure in diving began when he walked out of a job mid-way through the working day because he was bored. He had joined Filey Sub Aqua Club with his mate Terry Dealtry and David would join him at weekends “picking up scrap metal off of the sea bed” off Bridlington.

David said: “I soon realised that I could probably make more money from that than being in a factory.”