Dangerous wild animal licences held by two venues in the East Riding area

Sewerby Hall and Gardens revealed it holds a licence covering the lemurs at its zoo.

Bishop Burton College also has a DWA licence for Asian short clawed otters which are used as part of its animal management course along with around 100 other species.

The news comes as East Riding Council’s Licensing Committee heard the local authority was the first nationally to refuse an application for a DWA licence for a venomous snake.

Officers told councillors about the historic case while presenting their draft update to the East Riding’s dangerous wild animals licensing policies.

The updated Animal Welfare Regulations introduced a single licence covering dog breeding, day care and boarding, selling creatures as pets, hiring horses for riding and training and exhibiting wildlife.

Dangerous wild animal owners must provide proper food and a place to live, allow normal behaviour patterns, house them away from other creatures if necessary and keep them from harm.

A report submitted to the committee stated 27 pet sellers were currently licensed in the East Riding.

It added they would have to consent to their licenses being updated if changes are approved, with the council able to impose the changes if they do not.

Councillors heard the same DWA licence would cover the keeping and sale of dangerous animals.

They heard sellers were required to keep sales records which the council could inspect if necessary.

Officers told councillors zoos and other keepers had to inform the local authority if a dangerous animal escapes.

The council would then alert neighbouring authorities in case the animal strays into their boundaries.