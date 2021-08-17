Damage from seabird nests forces bank to temporarily close for safety reasons

The TSB, which is based on the corner of Beck Hill and Manor Street, was closed after the damage caused by the nesting birds was deemed to be dangerous to both customers and staff.

The TSB, which is based on the corner of Beck Hill and Manor Street, was closed after the damage caused by the nesting birds was deemed to be dangerous to both customers and staff.

There were two nests on the roof of the branch, one herring gull and one kittiwake (both protected species), causing significant damage to the guttering and the fabric of the roof area.

A TSB spokesperson, said: “We apologise that we have had to temporarily close our Bridlington branch for the safety of our customers and branch staff.