Cyclist completes Spalding and back feat for Mind charity

Jeff Thorley, Josh Watson and Andy Macrae ahead of the Spalding and Back cycling challenge. Photo submitted

Jeff Thorley, from Kilham, aims to cover 5,000 miles in memory of his 20-year-old niece Zara, who took her own life last year.

Mr Thorley, 67, along with his two friends Josh Watson, 29, and Andy Macrae, 46, cycled to Spalding and back – travelling 230 miles and climbing 7,200 feet.

Mr Thorley said: “We had a nice back wind down to the Humber Bridge and one of the ladies called Kay from Filey rode with us. Her husband met her at the bridge and had hot drinks and snacks for us.

Mr Thorley is pictured at the Humber Bridge.

“We then cycled 100 miles to Spalding unsupported, but 20 miles further on, near Caistor, Julie who is a member of our club had driven an hour from her home with a feast fit for a king with lovely sandwiches and two fantastic different cakes plus hot drinks.

“The wind dropped to nothing during the night but we soldered on and arrived in Spalding at 6am at my brother John’s ex wife Luci’s house where they both cooked us sausage sandwiches, which were just what the doctor ordered.

“Mark in our support vehicle provided with us with refreshments during the return journey as we tackled a head wind all the way.

“We cycled 230 miles, averaging 15 miles per hour, we cycled for 15 hours and total time with stops was 22 hours from start to finish.

“My next challenge starts on Friday, July 30, my 68th birthday, when I am attempting to cycle 300 miles in one day.”

In May, Mr Thorley attempted to complete the Everest Challenge (29,045ft climbing) in one day on one hill.

He has created a Virgin Money Giving page so people can donate to Hull and East Yorkshire Mind, and Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, and South Lincolnshire Mind.

He set out to raise £2,000 for the causes but has surpassed this total, accruing £3,768.43 (£4,515.19 plus gift aid).