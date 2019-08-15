Culture Train on track for Priory concert

A fantastic night at Bridlington Priory has been planned when the Culture Train 2019 comes to town.

Since 2017 the Culture Train project has taken some of the top musicians from Hull to play at locations across East Yorkshire – and on Saturday, August 24 the current tour visits the majestic Priory.

There will be four acts performing for free at the Priory from around 7.30pm.

The line-up comprises of Bridlington singer-songwriter Jack Parker, Urban Rain, Rich and Lou’s Loudhailer and headliners Pavey Ark.

Starting off the show at 7.30pm is Bridlington’s Jack Parker. He has been captivating audiences across the UK and Europe.

Pavey Ark is an alt-folk band from Hull. Atmospheric vocals and violins glide over finger-picked guitar, melodic bass and complex percussion.

Rich and Lou’s Loudhailer play high energy acoustic songs, sci-fi, road songs, history, heroines, love and murder.

Urban Rain are big favourites on the David Burns radio show on Radio Humberside and have played in the studio several times.

The project is backed by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Active Creative fund and began during the 2017 Hull City of Culture year to take musicians out of Hull and visit locations along the Hull to Bridlington rail line.

During 2018 most towns within East Yorkshire were visited by the tour and in 2019 the project is mainly focused on playing at church locations.

A Culture Train spokesman said: “The aim of the Culture Train is to take some of the best acoustic musicians from the Hull music scene to play at unusual venues.

“The Culture Train evening at Bridlington Priory is free but refreshments, including alcohol will be available on the evening and any donations to the church would be appreciated.

“Another fantastic evening is expected as the Culture Train tour brings great acoustic musicians to some of the regions greatest churches.”