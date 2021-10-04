Culture Train acts to perform free concert at the Bridlington Priory

Headliners The Quicksilver Kings are an acoustic trio weaving elements of country, blues and pop over vintage rootsy songwriting.

The Culture Train Tour 2021 was created to bring a taste of the Hull music scene to communities in East Yorkshire.

As part of the campaign the Priory will see Edwina Hayes, Elwhaeko, Jack Parker, The Gold Needles, and the Quicksilver Kings performing from 7.30pm prompt.

The 2020 summer tour was cancelled due the pandemic but it is rolling again during 2021 in a project supported by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s ‘Active Creative’ arts fund.

Edwina Hayes is a nationally renowned country singer.

A spokesman said: “Edwina Hayes is a nationally renowned country singer and we are delighted that she find space in her busy touring schedule to play on the tour and open the show at this fantastic venue.

“Elwhaeko is an established act on the Hull music scene, while The Gold Needles are a powerpop band with hints of psychedelia.

“Headliners The Quicksilver Kings are an acoustic trio weaving elements of country, blues and pop over vintage rootsy songwriting. They have played at local festivals for several years.

“This is the fourth year of this project and so far around a hundred acts have performed as towns and villages across East Yorkshire from Goole to Bridlington and Brough to Market Weighton.

“It is all free so check it out. A big thank you to the Active Creative fund for creating this opportunity for people to get out and see live music.”

Go to www.facebook.com/CultureTrain2017 to find out more about the Culture Train.