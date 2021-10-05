Critically acclaimed Lilies on The Land show to be hosted by Spotlight Theatre later this month
The year 2020 was 75th anniversary of the ending of World War II and Brid’s Spotlight Theatre was marking this occasion by producing a series of plays themed around the Second World War.
However, due to the pandemic, these productions never happened and the play Lilies on The Land play never made it onto the stage.
Spotlight has announced that Lilies on the Land will be performed between October 19 and 23, commencing at 7.30pm, along with a Sunday matinee on October 24 at 2.30pm.
The popular Theatre has been awarded a grant from Bridlington Town Council towards the production of the critically acclaimed play.
Go to www.spotlighttheatrebrid.co.uk or call 01262 678258 to buy tickets (£10 adults, £7 children).