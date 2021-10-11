Credit Union in Bridlington claims coveted national award

John Smith, chief executive of HEY Credit Union, and some of his colleagues celebrate their success at the Consumer Credit Awards 2021.

HEY Credit Union, which has branches across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire, shared top spot in the Treating Customers Fairly category in the Consumer Credit Awards 2021 (CCA).

The Credit Union, which has just over 20 staff and serves 15,000 members, won the category jointly with Bamboo Loans, a much bigger business with 80 staff and more than 150,000 customers stretching across the south of England and into Wales.

John Smith, chief executive of HEY Credit Union, said: “This is a fantastic achievement because it puts us right up there with some of the biggest players in the financial services sector.

“It also reinforces our efforts to challenge any perception that we’re not a proper bank. You can save safely with us, you can take loans out with us, we are ethical, we can beat what the banks do and this proves it. None of the traditional banks featured in these awards.

“The awards are entirely voted for by the customers of firms in the consumer credit industry so we have our members to thank for getting us on to the winners list.

“It’s wonderful that they think so much of us.”