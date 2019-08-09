Crack the code at South Cliff Holiday Park in Bridlington – and win a £40,000 caravan!

The recently extended and refurbished South Cliff Holiday Park in Bridlington will be hosting a Safecracker event next weekend.

The event will give visitors a chance to win one of three caravans, each worth up to £40,000, on Saturday August 17.

South Cliff Holiday Park in Bridlington

To enter the free competition, participants will have to visit the Holiday Park on the day and enter six digits into the safe, and hope they can crack the combination.

Entries will be at pre-arranged time slots, which must be booked in advance via the website: www.southcliff.co.uk

There will be 1500 slots available on the day.

Senior facility manager Alex Crutchley said : “I am delighted that we are able to host this amazing competition and invite people to look around our superb new site. This will be a very exciting day!

“We are pleased to be working in conjunction with our local caravan dealers who are supporting this event and who will be in attendance on the day to answer any questions that our customers may have about holiday home ownership.”

The newly-expanded and refurbished South Cliff Holiday Park provides the chance to own holiday homes and lodges; enjoy touring holidays; motorhomes; camping; glamping and hire holiday homes and lodges.

The £10.8million expansion and refurbishment of the park means 31 additional pitches for tents; 15 new units for ‘glamping’ (or ‘glamorous camping’); 48 additional touring pitches; 132 additional static pitches and 19 additional lodges. There is also a new Welcome Centre to help staff deliver a five-star visitor experience and a new area for meeting and greeting customers.

The site also offers hot tubs for some of the higher-end accommodation, fully-accessible holiday home options, a pump track (an off-road terrain cycle track), opening in September, and an adventure play area.

Parking will be available for the event at the adjacent Bridlington Park and Ride car park (charges apply of £5 per car all day, allowing the chance to visit Bridlington by bus or by land train after entering the competition).

There will also be an opportunity to look round the new-look holiday park (available to competition entrants only).