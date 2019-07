Anyone who's ever been to the concerts there will have seen the building to the right of the stage and wondered what's inside. In fact, says Stuart Clark, of Scarborough Council, it's like a Tardis ... it appears small on the outside but inside there are two floors, housing an en-suite dressing room, another five dressing rooms, two offices, a kitchen, four showers and toilets. And behind the stage is a catering marquee. All set for Kylie's show

1. Inside the OAT Nicola Ware, from Scarborough Council, in a dressing room. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Inside the OAT Glasses at the ready ... jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Inside the OAT One of the dressing rooms jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Inside the OAT l jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more