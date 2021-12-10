Council’s festive advice on recycling, bin collections, and tip opening hours

East Riding of Yorkshire Council waste and recycling officers Chris Black, Emma Jasper, and Karen Wagg.

The team has also delivered key information about the bin collection services and opening times of the area’s waste recycling sites (tips).

The bin collection dates will change over Christmas and the New Year.

This usually means bins will be collected a day or two after normal collection days over the two-week period.

Normal collections will restart from Monday, January 10. Residents are being asked to check the bin collection calendars sent out in the post over the summer.

People can also download the East Riding of Yorkshire Council app to get automatic reminders on their phones.

The council’s household waste recycling sites are open from 10am to 5pm each day, but they will close at 4pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

They will also be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Residents are being reminded to take along their residents’ pass or alternative proof of address when visiting a site.

A spokesman said: “Residents in the East Riding are some of the best recyclers in the country and are being encouraged to keep up their good work.

“Christmas trees, cards, wrapping paper, gift boxes … even the bones from a turkey … can all be recycled at home by putting them in the correct bin.

“Real Christmas trees can be recycled by placing them next to your brown bin on collection days in January, or they can be taken to household waste recycling sites. Please remove all lights and decorations.

“Blue bins can be used to recycle Christmas cards, envelopes, wrapping paper, cardboard and cardboard boxes, plastic tubs and trays, all glass and plastic bottles and jars, cans, tins, aerosols, tin foil, foil trays, books, newspapers, magazines, juice cartons, egg boxes.

“Brown bins can be used to recycle all cooked and uncooked food waste, including plate scrapings, peelings, meat, turkey and other bird carcasses, meat bones, egg shells, tea bags and small amounts of sauces, creams and soups.

“Any garden waste can also go in the brown bin.”