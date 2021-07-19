Council releases update on Bridlington Park and Ride service as Covid restrictions are eased

East Riding of Yorkshire Council have issued an update for passengers on the Bridlington Park and Ride service, with effect from today (Monday, July 19).East Riding of Yorkshire Council have issued an update for passengers on the Bridlington Park and Ride service, with effect from today (Monday, July 19).

The information, in association with bus operators Stagecoach said: “Passengers can be reassured that enhanced cleaning of the buses will continue. Windows will be fixed open, to increase ventilation.

“As social distancing is no longer mandatory, all seats will be available, and some standing will also be allowed if necessary.

“Face coverings are no longer mandatory, but passengers are encouraged to think of others and wear a face covering on board if they can, in line with Government guidance.”

Justin Davies, general manager at Bridlington Park and Ride, said: “The council is working with Stagecoach to do everything they can to ensure that people can travel with confidence.