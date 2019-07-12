Council house sales rising in the East Riding, new figures show

More council houses are being sold under Right to Buy in the East Riding, bucking the trend across England.

The Local Government Association says there is a “desperate need” to stop sales and invest more in increasing the stock of affordable homes.

The latest figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government show that the East Riding of Yorkshire Council sold 80 council houses under the Right to Buy scheme, in 2018-19.

The council only bought or started building 22 homes over the period.

The number of sales increased compared to the previous year, when the council sold 68 buildings.

The council earned £4.63 million from the sale of the homes in 2018-19.

Right to Buy was implemented by the Conservative Government in 1980.

A Local Government Association spokesperson said money spent on housing benefit should go towards building new homes to tackle the housing crisis.

She said: “The loss of social housing means that we are spending more and more on housing benefit to supplement expensive rents, instead of investing in genuinely affordable homes.

“The Government must go beyond the limited measures announced so far, scrap the housing borrowing cap, and enable all councils across the country to borrow to build once more.

“We have long called for reforms to devolve the Right to Buy scheme so that councils can set discounts locally and retain 100% of their receipts to invest in more homes locally.”