Council approves free Christmas parking in East Riding

Parking across the East Riding on the four weekends leading up to Christmas will now be free in all the council-operated car parks.

At a meeting of East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Cabinet on Tuesday September 3, councillors agreed to suspend all parking charges in the four weekends before Christmas as well as the weekend of Remembrance Sunday, for the next three years.

For the last 11 years, parking has been free for the four weekends leading up to Christmas at the council’s on-street and off-street parking locations in a bid to boost trade and visitor numbers in towns across the East Riding.

Councillor Richard Burton, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, was pleased to extend the scheme for the next three years and he said: “This is a very popular scheme as Christmas is a key trading time for our local high streets and free parking brings people into our town centres.

“During the current period of economic uncertainty, it is vitally important the council does all it can to support local businesses and encourage residents and visitors to the area.

“I’m also pleased to be able to extend the free parking to the weekend of Remembrance Sunday as it will allow people to commemorate and reflect on the bravery, dedication and sacrifice of our armed forces – past and present.”

This year, parking charges in the council’s on-street and off-street parking locations will be suspended on the following weekends:

Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1

Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8

Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15

Saturday, December 21 and Sunday, December 22

The free parking period will be between 8am on Saturday to 8am on Monday and pay and display machines will be clearly marked to let people know there will be no charge.

Parking charges will also be suspended on Sunday, November 10 for Remembrance Sunday.

Whilst parking charges are suspended, motorists are advised that normal parking rules still apply, such as those around disabled parking bays, maximum stays and controlled parking zones (CPZ).

Free parking will be in place for Small Business Saturday, now in its seventh year, which takes place on Saturday, December 7.

Councillor Burton added: “Small Business Saturday is a campaign that this council whole-heartedly supports.

“Small and medium-sized enterprises are the lifeblood of the East Riding economy and this campaign helps focus on the great work they do and to encourage people to shop locally.”

The locations of council car parks can be found at https://www.eastriding.gov.uk/environment/roads-streets-traffic-and-parking/parking/car-park-finder/